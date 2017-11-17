Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian media not affected by law on foreign agents, Justice Ministry says

November 17, 18:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian media outlets will not be covered by the federal law

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian mass media are not affected by the law on foreign media - foreign agents adopted by the State Duma, the Russian Justice Ministry press service explained.

"The measure stipulated by the federal law is retaliation against foreign media of the states that have special restrictions for activities exercised by Russian mass media," the report says. "This measure cannot affect Russian mass media, including Russian mass media with foreign participation. These media outlets are not covered by the federal law."

According to the Russian Justice Ministry, the following foreign media registered in the US may be recognized as foreign media that perform the functions of a foreign agent: Voice of America, Caucasus Reality (Kavkaz. Realii), Crimea Reality (Krym. Realii), Siberia Reality (Sibir. Realii) , IdeL Reality (IdeL.Realii), Current Time TV, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (PCE/PC), Radio Liberty’s Tatar-Bashkir service (Azatliq Radiosi) and project Factograph.

