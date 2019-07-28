Russian submarine, missile ships take part in naval parade in Syrian Tartus

MOSCOW, July 28./TASS/. A Russian submarine and missile ships took part in a naval parade marking Russia’s Navy Day in the Syrian port of Tartus on Sunday, the Defense Ministry’s press service said in a report.

"The diesel-electric submarine Stary Oskol, the Admiral Grigorovich frigate, the Pytlivyi patrol ship, the Velikiy Ustyug and Uglich small missile ships" took part in the parade along with other vessels, the press service said.

The air parade involved Su-24M bombers, Su-34 and Su-35 jets, Mi-8AMTSh and Mi-35M helicopters that flew over the port, the press release said.

A ceremony to award sailors and ship crews took place onboard the Admiral Grigorovich frigate.

The Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt on Sunday involved more than 4,000 personnel, 43 warships and submarines as well as 41 aircraft. Naval parades are also held on Sunday in Baltiysk, Sevastopol, Severomorsk and Astrakhan, as well as in Tartus.