First Chechen satellite Akhmat-1 successfully launched into orbit

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The first space satellite built in the Russian republic of Chechnya, Akhmat-1, has been successfully launched into orbit and has begun to perform the specified functions - it is designed to track the movement of aircraft, the press service of the Southwestern State University told TASS.

"The satellite has been launched into orbit and has started working," the press service said.

According to the university, a small 2.5 kg satellite is equipped with an automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) message reception module and is designed to monitor aircraft movement within 1,500 km. The satellite will be the first to test the technology of transmitting data directly from the aircraft to the control room.

Akhmat-1 and 41 other small spacecraft were launched Tuesday on a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from the Vostochny cosmodrome.