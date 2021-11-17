No threats to ISS crew’s safety, says Roscosmos CEO

MOSCOW, November 18. / TASS /. There are no threats to the safety of the International Space Station (ISS) crew as well as to the station's development, CEO of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin told TASS on Thursday.

The Roscosmos CEO noted that the day before, he met with the leadership of NASA and later held talks with its chief Bill Nelson.

"We addressed the issues related to the area of our responsibilities, which is, first of all, the safety and steady development of the ISS. Currently, no threats [to the development of the ISS and crew safety] have been detected," Rogozin said.

On Tuesday, the Roscosmos CEO stated on his Telegram channel that he had discussed the ISS crew’s safety and joint plans with NASA chief Bill Nelson. Earlier, a source told TASS that on Tuesday, Rogozin would meet with the representatives of the US department in Moscow to address, among other things, issue of rapprochement between the ISS and space debris that occurred on Monday. According to Rogozin, ISS Program Manager Joel Montalbano and NASA Associate Administrator Robert Cabana were to participate in talks from the American side.

As the Mission Control Center in Houston reported, the ISS approached space debris several times on Monday. During the first two times, Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, as well as US astronaut Mark Vande Hei, moved to Soyuz MS-19, while US astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron and German astronaut Matthias Maurer went to Crew Dragon.