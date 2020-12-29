Russian Soyuz-ST missile with French satellite takes off Guiana Space Center

PARIS, December 29. /TASS/. The Russian Soyuz-ST missile with French CSO-2 reconnaissance satellite successfully took off the Kourou Cosmodrome in French Guiana. The start was livestreamed at the website of Arianespace, space launch operator.

The 3.5-tonne satellite, built by Airbus Defense and Space, will be deployed at the heliosynchronous orbit at an altitude of 480 km. The satellite is designed for a 10-year lifespan.

The satellite was commission by the National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) and the Main weapon directorate of the French Ministry of Defense. The Airbus website disclosed that the satellite is intended for observation of Earth for security purposes.