NASA to keep using Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft in 2021 fiscal year — budget proposal

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Head of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin expects new US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan to attend the launch of the Soyuz MS-16 manned spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) scheduled for April 9.

"The [next] manned space launch will take place in early April. We expect the presence of a NASA delegation and the US ambassador [to Russia]," Rogozin told reporters on Thursday.