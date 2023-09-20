Russian journalists covering UN General Assembly events get limited US transit visas

NEW YORK, September 20. /TASS/. Russian journalists, accompanying Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the current UN General Assembly meetings, received US transit visas that prohibit them from travelling beyond a 25-mile radius of New York’s zero mile marker.

According to a TASS correspondent, Russian reporters covering General Assembly events were issued Type I visas in previous years. This year, the US consulate issued them C2 visas, which allow individuals to travel to United States for the purpose of immediate and continuous transit to or from the headquarters of the United Nations, or for United Nations officials transiting the US to another foreign nation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that all Russian journalists, but not all members of Lavrov’s delegation, received US visas.

The High-level Week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly opened on September 19 in New York. It traditionally brings together heads of state, prime ministers, foreign ministers and representatives of international organizations from around the world. For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the High-level Week will be held without health restrictions. Participants will have to attend all events in person, and video messages will not be allowed.