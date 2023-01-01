Russian troops destroy two Polish-made howitzers in DPR

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russian troops involved in a special military operation destroyed two Polish-made howitzers in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"As part of counter-battery fighting, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzers were destroyed at firing positions near the Ivanopolye and Zvanovka settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic, from where residential areas in DPR settlements had been shelled," he noted, adding that two Ukrainian D-20 howitzers had been destroyed near the Nevskoye settlement in the Lugansk People’s Republic.