Moscow expects UK to explain reason for not issuing visas to Russian journalists -diplomat

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia expects explanations from the UK concerning its decision not to grant visas to Russian journalists, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Dozhd TV channel on Saturday.

"We are very much waiting for the UK to eventually say why they have started doing this to Russian correspondents when not renewing their visas. We very much hope that they will finally start talking as it is impossible to manipulate information, claiming that we allegedly force British journalists into exile without any reason. We are very much waiting for them at the microphone," she said.

Zakharova emphasized that Moscow would respond in kind if London goes ahead with its policy of not issuing visas to Russian journalists. The diplomat pointed out that when deciding not to renew visa to Sarah Rainsford, the BBC correspondent, Russia retaliated to British actions.

"We have responded. Should they [the UK] cancel someone else’s visa or recall accreditation, we will respond in kind. If not, then no. They are called tit-for-tat, mirror, similar measures," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

She said that Russia stays ready to grant a work permit to Rainsford again as soon as the UK solves the issue with the Russian journalist’s visa.

"We were in talks with the British side on a particular individual and they are well aware of that," she said. "In this case, it is in principle the decision of the British side. They knew we would respond. We have been waiting so long," Zakharova added.

The diplomat noted that the incidents when Russian correspondents were barred from attending events in the UK were repeated.

Earlier in the day, Zakharova refuted the words of the BBC journalists, who said she had been told she would never be able to come back to Russia, and labeled them as manipulation.

According to Bloomberg, Rainsford’s visa is expiring on August 31.