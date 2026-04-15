Financial bloc of government to target stimulation of economic growth — Putin

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The financial bloc of the government should focus on preparations of specific measures stimulating economic growth, President Vladimir Putin said.

"I consider necessary to focus continuously in our work on preparations of specific measures for stimulation of growth, on development of appropriate solutions to overcome generally expectable trends that are emerging recently," the head of state noted.

"I await proposals on extra measures aimed at resumption of growth of the national economy, support of business initiatives and improvement of the employment structure favoring industries with more efficient jobs, where high added value is generated," Putin added.