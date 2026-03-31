European Union invented concept of 'shadow fleet' to counter Russia — Patrushev

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. European Union countries invented the concept of a "shadow fleet" in order to carry out "piracy" on maritime communications, Russian presidential aide and head of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said at a board meeting, a TASS correspondent reported.

"The European Union even invented the definition of a ‘shadow fleet,’ which does not exist in international maritime law, and under the pretext of combating this fleet, ‘piracy’ was carried out on maritime communications," he said.

Patrushev also noted that Western countries have stepped up actions against the merchant fleet operating in Russia’s interests in order to complicate the organization of international maritime transportation of Russian cargo.

"In order to complicate the organization of international maritime transportation of Russian cargo, Western countries have intensified their actions against the merchant fleet operating in Russia’s interests," Patrushev said.

He noted that in order to inflict maximum damage on the Russian economy, the United States and its allies have focused their efforts primarily on blocking maritime transportation of hydrocarbons and other strategic export commodities. "This policy has been given a global character, especially in key areas for ensuring Russia’s national interests in the World Ocean: the Baltic, Mediterranean, Caspian and Black seas," he added.