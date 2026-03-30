US congressmen could visit Russia in June — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Members of the US Congress might pay a reciprocal visit to Russia in June, Vyacheslav Nikonov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on International Affairs, said following the Duma delegation’s trip to the US.

"Most likely, it will be in June. Before the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States on July 4, which will be the main event there," Nikonov said.

He noted that a visit by members of Congress to Russia "physically" cannot take place in the next month, because by that time it will be impossible to resolve all outstanding issues, including lifting Russian sanctions on the congress members. The senior lawmaker added that, unlike the US, Russia does not have a mechanism for partial removal of restrictions. "We will have to lift the sanctions completely," he said.

Nikonov also pointed out that Anna Paulina Luna, member of the US House of Representatives, who invited the Duma deputies to the US, was not under Russian sanctions. "The sanctions were introduced in response to the American ones, back in 2022, and she was not a member of Congress at that time," he explained.