Russia, China maintain equal relations regardless of international situation — Putin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing develop bilateral relations for the good of the two countries' people regardless of the international situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the Kremlin.

"We develop our ties for the good of the two countries’ people; they are not directed against anyone. Our relations are equal and mutually beneficial and don’t depend on the current situation. The resolve to build good-neighborly relations, strengthen friendship and boost cooperation is a choice that Russia and China have made based on strategic interaction," the Russian president stated.

According to him, Russian government members regularly hold meetings with their Chinese colleagues, working on the entire range of bilateral agreements.

"I am glad to meet with you once again and I appreciate the opportunity to hold direct communication with you," Putin added, addressing Xi and members of the Chinese delegation.

The Russian leader pointed out that he would be glad to visit China for celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan.

In Putin’s view, the sacrifices that the people of Russia and China made during World War II should never be forgotten. He noted that the Chinese parade unit that would take part in the Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 would be the largest of the foreign ones.