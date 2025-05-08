Russia developing cooperation with North Korea in all spheres — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, May 8. /TASS/. North Korea is Russia’s close partner, with the two countries developing cooperation in all spheres, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya sais.

"As for Russia’s cooperation with Pyongyang, we have voiced our position more than once. North Korea is our close neighbor and partner and we are developing relations with it in all spheres. This is our sovereign right. Russia’s cooperation with North Korea is developed in conformity with international law and is not aimed against any third countries. Neither is it a threat to countries of the region or the international community. Naturally, Russia will continue developing this cooperation," he said at the UN Security Council meeting on North Korea.

He noted that North Korean units "took an active part in the liberation of Russian territories." "Importantly, Moscow and Pyongyang acted in full compliance with international law, in particular, with article 4 of the Treaty of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of June 19, 2024, which envisages military assistance in case of an armed aggression against any of the parties. We are thankful to our Korean brothers and will remember their exploit and courage," he added.