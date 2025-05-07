Kellogg’s remarks about Putin obstructing ceasefire raise eyebrows — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg’s remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly being an obstacle for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine are eyebrow-raising, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"Keith Kellog’s remarks, made during a Fox News interview on May 6, raise eyebrows," she said.

In her words, Russia has never opposed the idea of a ceasefire.

"Moreover, we did it twice. In March, we supported [US President] Donald Trump’s initiative about a 30-day moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure sites, and we also declared the Easter ceasefire in April. Had Kiev complied with them, they would have become a step towards a long-term ceasefire," Zakharova added.