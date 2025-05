MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The tourist traffic between Russia and Venezuela increased by 15% annually and will grow at a higher pace, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

"It was 15% year on year with Venezuela. We believe it will grow at a much higher pace," the official said.

The countries will increase the trade turnover in the near time by one and a half times and plans are in place to expand existing projects, Chernyshenko added.