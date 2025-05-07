Russia, Venezuela agree to jointly fight international terrorism

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela have agreed to cooperate closely in the fight against international terrorism and extremism, according to a bilateral cooperation treaty signed earlier in the day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro signed a bilateral treaty on strategic partnership and cooperation on Wednesday.

"Sharing the opinion that no act of terror can be justified by its motive, location and form, the sides cooperate closely in the fight against international terrorism and extremism, against the laundering of criminal incomes and terrorism financing," the statement says.