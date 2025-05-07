Russia, Venezuela agree to cooperate on arms control

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela have agreed to cooperate on arms control, including to work jointly on strengthening the global nuclear non-proliferation regime, according to a bilateral cooperation treaty.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro signed a bilateral treaty on strategic partnership and cooperation earlier in the day.

"The parties are cooperating on arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation issues, promoting international stability, equal and indivisible security for all countries without exception; taking joint measures to raise the efficacy of the global regime of nuclear non-proliferation and of the ban on development, production and the stockpiling of chemical, biological and toxin weapons, as well as ensuring biological security," the document says

Besides, Moscow and Caracas have agreed to jointly prevent the arms race in space.