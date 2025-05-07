Putin holds talks with Cuban president

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel in the Kremlin.

They exchanged a handshake as they met in the St. Catherine Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

The talks continue a marathon of meetings in the Kremlin. Putin has already met with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, and they signed a comprehensive cooperation treaty. Next up, the Russian president is scheduled to hold talks with the leaders of Mongolia and the Republic of the Congo.

Putin and Diaz-Canel last met in person a year ago - also during Victory Day celebrations.

On May 8, Moscow and Havana celebrate the 65th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations after the victory of the Cuban Revolution.