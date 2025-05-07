Russia exerts efforts to avoid escalation of India-Pakistan conflict — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia has not yet considered mediating in the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, but Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov emphasized Moscow's efforts to prevent escalation.

"We are making efforts to ensure there would be no escalation of this conflict," Ushakov stated to the media, clarifying that the possibility of Russian mediation is not under discussion for the time being.

The situation escalated early on May 7 when Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine sites in Pakistan and areas of Kashmir under Islamabad’s control, which New Delhi claims are terrorist havens. In response, Pakistan closed its airspace for 48 hours and retaliated. There have been dozens of fatalities on both sides.