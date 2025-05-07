Kiev’s terrorist attacks justify continuation of special military operation

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Kiev’s strikes on Russian civilian targets cannot be classified other than as terrorist attacks that justify continuation of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"They continue to demonstrate their true nature, they continue to demonstrate their unwillingness to have peace," he said.

"The propensity for terrorist actions and strikes on peaceful targets, attempts to attack peaceful targets cannot be called anything else. This justifies continuation of the special military operation."

He said that Kiev has so far "not made a single statement pointing to its readiness to join" the truce proposed by the Russian president. "We have heard many ambiguous statements at different levels and we see real actions," Peskov concluded.

On Wednesday night, Ukraine launched a massive UAV attack on the Russian regions. The Russian air defense forces repelled the attack, destroying nine drones over Moscow.