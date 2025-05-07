Russian troops liberate Lipovoye community in Donetsk region over past day

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Lipovoye in the Donetsk region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Lipovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike deployment sites of Ukrainian army, mercenaries in 149 areas

Russian troops struck military airfields and deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck UAV launch sites, infrastructure facilities of military airfields, warehouses storing uncrewed boats and ammunition and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 locations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 255 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 255 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and eight armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Pavlovka, Yunakovka, Miropolye and Turya in the Sumy Region and Kazachya Lopan in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 255 personnel, a tank, eight armored combat vehicles, 25 motor vehicles, 3 engineer obstacle-clearing vehicles and a field artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a National Guard brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Gusinka, Staroverovka, Kupyansk and Nechvolodovka in the Kharkov Region and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 11 motor vehicles, five field artillery guns and a Kvertus electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 320 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 320 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 10 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a special operations brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Belaya Gora, Romanovka, Zarya, Konstantinovka and Katerinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 320 personnel, a tank, 10 armored combat vehicles, including four US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 11 motor vehicles and five field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 490 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia's Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, "Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized and two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Muravka, Alekseyevka, Zverevo, Mirolyubovka, Novosergeyevka and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 490 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles, a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 225 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Bogatyr and Fyodorvka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chervonoye and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 225 personnel, a tank, six armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Olgovka and Nikolayevka in the Kherson Region and Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 60 [Ukrainian] military personnel, six motor vehicles and two ammunition depots were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses down 524 Ukrainian UAVs, six JDAM smart bombs over day

Russian air defense forces shot down 524 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and six US-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities destroyed five Neptune long-range missiles, six JDAM guided aerial bombs and two rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture and 524 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 662 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 56,178 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,205 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,559 multiple rocket launchers, 24,529 field artillery guns and mortars and 35,127 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.