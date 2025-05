MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has suggested calling Kiev and asking questions about the purpose the Ukrainian regime’s UAV attack on Moscow and the Moscow Region.

"Call Kiev, please, and ask them," the Kremlin spokesman told the media in response to a related question.

The Ukrainian military launched a large-scale UAV attack on Russian regions in the early hours of Wednesday. Russian air defenses repelled the attempt. Nine drones were downed over Moscow.