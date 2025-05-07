Putin lauds Maduro’s contribution to how Moscow-Caracas relations develop

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his satisfaction with how the relationship between Moscow and Caracas has been developing at a meeting in the Kremlin with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro.

"We are largely satisfied with how our contacts have been developing, including thanks to the fact that you personally pay a great deal of attention to this," Putin said, opening one-on-one talks with the Venezuelan leader.

This year, Putin said, marks not only the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War but also 80 years of diplomatic ties between Moscow and Caracas which he called a milestone in bilateral relations based on a strategic partnership agreement. "Of course, our $200 million trade is still a long way from satisfying us, but we saw a 64% increase in trade turnover last year," Putin said as he described the trend as very good.

The Russian leader also said energy, transport, pharmaceuticals, logistics, healthcare, and the humanitarian spheres are very promising fields for bilateral cooperation.