Senior diplomat slams Polish allegations of Russian election meddling 'absolute lie'

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Polish politicians' accusations of Moscow's interference in the May 18 elections are nothing but an "absolute lie," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"All politicians in the West say that Russia is meddling in the elections. All this is an absolute lie, especially in light of how they express their preferences regarding the elections, including those of their neighbors," he said.

According to the senior diplomat, when Moscow asked its partners to provide them with the facts of "Russian interference," it has "received nothing from any of them, because there are no such facts." "As you know, it is generally a tradition of Russian diplomacy to be extremely cautious in the pre-election period and in no case to express their preferences, because we always respect the choice of the peoples and are ready to work with the representatives that the peoples will elect, and it is the peoples who are the true sovereignty," Grushko stated.

The first round of the presidential election will be held in Poland on May 18. If there is no winner, the second round will be held on June 1. A total of 18 candidates have registered to run for the highest state office.