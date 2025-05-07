Russian embassies ready for potential May 9 provocations in EU — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian diplomatic missions are prepared for provocations in unfriendly EU countries on May 9, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters, replying to a question by TASS.

"Our missions are certainly ready," he said. "Our diplomats are operating in a challenging environment so every embassy understands that any actions by us on perpetuating our shared memory are met with resistance in many countries, and sometimes - with provocations," the senior diplomat added.

"The program that they have planned is rather vast," Grushko added. "This is not just visiting the graves, the sites related to the heroic deeds of the Soviet soldiers but also the Immortal Regiment, processions and rallies. All of this will be carried out," he concluded.