MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The failure of Friedrich Merz to secure victory in the first round of voting for the German chancellorship underscores a deepening crisis within Germany’s political system, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko. Speaking to the media, Grushko remarked, "This entire episode reveals that Germany’s political, and indeed its economic, institutions are not functioning optimally. One might even say they are in crisis."

He further explained, "The domestic political climate in Germany is notably tense. The challenges the country faces today are influencing the internal political landscape, shifting the balance of power among political forces, and affecting voter sentiment."

On Tuesday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier officially presented Friedrich Merz with his letter of appointment as Chancellor. Merz had previously been elected by the Bundestag in the second round of voting, securing 325 votes - slightly above the 316 needed - against 289 nays and a single abstention.

The path to this victory was marred by a significant setback in the first round, where Merz garnered only 310 votes. This was a historic anomaly, as the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the Christian Democratic Union (CDU)/Christian Social Union (CSU) bloc together hold 328 seats in the Bundestag. Never before in the Federal Republic’s history had a candidate from the leading party suffered such a failure after an election and successful coalition negotiations.