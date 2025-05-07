No instructions given to terminate May ceasefire — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia's stance on the May truce remains unchanged, and there have been no new directives issued on this matter, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in response to journalists' questions regarding Russia's potential reaction to the Ukrainian UAV attack.

"There is nothing new to add. Our position on the ceasefire is clear and well established. All necessary instructions have been given, and there are no additional developments at this time," Peskov affirmed.

The Ukrainian armed forces last night launched a large-scale UAV attack on Russian regions. Air defenses repelled the attack. Nine drones were downed over Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.