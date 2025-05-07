IN BRIEF: What is known about repelling night UAV attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia foiled a large-scale attack of Ukrainian UAVs on the regions on Wednesday night by destroying nine drones over Moscow, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

TASS has compiled the main facts about the attack.

Repelling the attack

- The air defense forces prevented an attack of nine Ukrainian UAVs over Moscow overnight, said Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

- According to him, emergency services specialists are working at the sites, where the debris landed.

- The mayor also said that the Defense Ministry's air defense systems deflected attacks by enemy drones throughout the day on May 6.

- In the early hours of the past day, 19 UAVs heading to the capital were destroyed, and in the evening of the same day, eight more drones were destroyed over the Moscow Region.

- Governor of the Tula Region Dmitry Milyayev said that air defense systems intercepted five attacks by Ukrainian drones.

- According to Milyayev, there are no casualties, the situation is under control.

- An attack by three Ukrainian drones was repelled as they approached Yaroslavl, said Governor Mikhail Yevrayev.

- Yevrayev added there were no damage or casualties, although there may be UAV fragments in the region that are important for investigating.

- According to him, work of the Defense Ministry and law enforcement agencies to ensure security in the region continues.

- Another Ukrainian UAV was destroyed in the Kostroma Region while trying to attack the Nei district.

- The air defense destroyed at least seven UAVs in four municipalities of the Voronezh Region, said Governor Alexander Gusev.

- A Ukrainian UAV was shot down over the Roslavl district of the Smolensk Region, said Governor Vasily Anokhin.

- The threat of a drone attack was introduced in the Tambov Region, but it has now been lifted.

- The threat of an UAV attack has also been announced in Saransk.

Airport restrictions

- Temporary restrictions on the reception and release of aircraft were introduced at Kirov Airport at 08:30 Moscow time.

- Restrictions have been introduced at Nizhnekamsk Airport since 08:00 Moscow time.

- There are also restrictions at Kazan airport.

- Aeroflot has warned of possible forced cancellations or merging of some flights over restrictions in the operation of Sheremetyevo Airport.

- Temporary restrictions at the Moscow airports delayed 17 flights of Ural Airlines.

- At Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo airports, restrictions on aircraft admission and release were lifted at 04:07 Moscow time.