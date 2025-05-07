Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 270 munitions in past day

BELGOROD, May 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attacked 12 districts of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 273 munitions and 129 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"In the Borisovsky district, the villages of Berezovka, Bogun-Gorodok, Striguny and Tsapovka came under attacks by seven drones, of which two were shot down. An outbuilding was damaged in the village of Berezovka and a fire destroyed a Gazel minivan in the village of Bogun-Gorodok. Yesterday, a man who sustained wounds after a drone struck a bus in the village of Bogun-Gorodok on May 4 turned to a medical institution," the governor said.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Krasnoyaruzhsky district with 234 munitions and 29 UAVs. The Shebekinsky district came under a bombardment by 13 munitions and an attack by 31 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged a production facility, a tractor, seven vehicles, two commercial sites and a private household, he specified.

The Ukrainian military attacked the Belgorodsky district with 10 UAVs, damaging a truck and a car. The Valuisky and Graivoronsky districts came under attacks by 26 munitions and nine Ukrainian drones, with no casualties or damage reported, the governor said.

Air defense systems shot down 30 Ukrainian UAVs over the Volokonovsky, Korochansky, Prokhorovsky and Chernyansky districts, with no casualties or damage reported, he said.

"Air defenses shot down seven enemy drones over the Gubkinsky urban district, with no consequences…Air defense systems shot down six drones over the Novooskolsky municipal district, with no casualties or damage," the governor said.