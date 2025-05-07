Ukrainian forces launch 66 strikes on Bryansk Region settlements over past 24 hours

BRYANSK, May 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have carried out 66 attacks on settlements of the Bryansk Region's border districts over the past 24 hours despite the ceasefire declared by Russia, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported.

"The Ukrainian military continues to carry out barbaric attacks on our border area. Over the past 24 hours, despite the ceasefire declared by our country, the Kiev regime has carried out 66 attacks on settlements in the border areas. Operational and emergency services are working on the ground," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Bogomaz earlier reported that more than 140 air targets, including a cruise missile, had been shot down over the territory of the Bryansk Region since late May 6.