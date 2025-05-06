Kremlin foreign policy aide speaks on Putin’s meeting schedule, China ties, Ukraine talks

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The conditions for settling the conflict in Ukraine, which Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out in June 2024, came up for discussion in meetings with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

He also revealed what countries will send representatives to join Victory Day celebrations in Moscow and meet with the Russian president. Among other issues, the official spoke about a strategic arms reduction treaty and relations with China.

TASS has put together his key statements.

Victory Day

The Victory Day parade on Red Square will be attended by 29 foreign leaders from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burkina Faso, China, Congo, Cuba, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Palestine, Serbia, Slovakia, South Ossetia, Venezuela, Vietnam and Zimbabwe.

India will be represented at the parade at a "fairly high level," and the DPRK will be represented by its ambassador.

The secretaries-general of the SCO, CSTO, OIC and other international organizations will attend the parade.

The heads of all diplomatic missions accredited in Russia, including US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, have been invited to the parade. Also invited have been heads of defense agencies from certain countries.

Marching alongside Russians in the parade will be ceremonial regiments from the following 13 countries: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belarus, China, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Putin’s meetings

Putin is scheduled to hold a large Kremlin reception for heads of foreign delegations on the evening of May 8 following their arrival in Moscow for Victory Day festivities.

The head of state will hold more than 15 bilateral meetings along with a few informal pull-aside conversations.

One of meetings will be with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. They will sign a treaty on strategic partnership and cooperation between the two countries. On May 7, Putin is expected to meet with Cuban, Mongolian and Congolese leaders.

Putin is set to hold talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on May 9. He will also meet with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Brazilian President Lula da Silva and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

A meeting with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam is scheduled to take place on May 10. Following the Russian-Vietnamese talks, the leaders will sign several bilateral documents and adopt a joint declaration.

The Russian president will also hold separate meetings with the presidents of Laos, Zimbabwe, Palestine, Burkina Faso, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Relations with China

Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to discuss phase two of the Power of Siberia natural-gas pipeline, along with Ukraine and Russia-US relations when they meet for talks on May 8.

After the formal part of the talks, the leaders will continue to communicate in an informal setting and discuss the most crucial issues of bilateral relations over tea.

Russian-Chinese ties are at their highest point in history and are regarded as "truly exemplary" both in Moscow and Beijing.

Ukrainian settlement

US officials are aware of Russia's views on Ukraine and "have an idea how, if we follow through with implementing our position, we can come to a durable peace settlement."

The conditions for resolving the conflict in Ukraine, which Putin announced at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry in June 2024, were brought up in discussions with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Strategic stability

Russia and the US discussed strategic stability, including the issue of extending the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

"We have not agreed so far to hold talks on the matter.".