Strategic stability was discussed during Russian-US contacts — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Strategic stability remained a key topic during recent discussions between Russia and the United States, according to Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov.

"This subject [the extension of the strategic arms reduction treaty] was addressed," Ushakov stated. "However, no specific negotiations or agreements have been reached at this stage," he clarified when asked about the current status of treaty negotiations.

On February 21, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START treaty, though not withdrawing from it entirely. He emphasized that before resuming negotiations on the treaty’s continuation, Russia requires clarity on how the agreement will account for nuclear arsenals not only of the United States but also of other NATO nuclear powers - namely Britain and France.

Under the treaty’s provisions, both parties committed to reducing their strategic offensive arms so that, seven years after the treaty’s entry into force and thereafter, the total number of deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), and heavy bombers would not exceed 700. Additionally, the total number of warheads on these delivery systems was capped at 1,550. The treaty also limited the number of deployed and non-deployed launchers - ICBMs, SLBMs, and heavy bombers - to 800.

The original 10-year term of the agreement expired on February 5, 2021. However, it can be extended by mutual consent. In February 2021, Moscow and Washington agreed to prolong the treaty for the maximum possible period of five years. Russian officials then described the treaty as the "gold standard" in disarmament efforts.