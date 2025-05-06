Putin, Xi to make two joint statements, meet with media — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will issue two joint statements following their discussions on May 8. Additionally, the two leaders will address the media, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov announced during a news briefing.

According to the Kremlin spokesperson, the official visit promises to be quite eventful. It will commence with private negotiations, with other officials joining later in the day. Ushakov emphasized, "After that, joint statements will be adopted," and concluded that "then the leaders will address the media."

During the visit, Putin and Xi are set to sign a joint declaration emphasizing the deepening of their countries' comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation - marking a new era. This declaration will also commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War, honoring the Chinese people's resistance against Japanese aggression, and celebrating the founding of the United Nations. Furthermore, a separate joint statement on global strategic stability will be signed, Ushakov noted.

He added that several intergovernmental and inter-departmental documents will also be exchanged during this visit. The Chinese president's trip to Russia is scheduled to last from May 7 to May 10.