Moscow resolutely condemns terrorist attack targeting Chad’s legitimate leadership

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russia has resolutely condemned the terror attack against Chad’s legitimate leadership, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Moscow resolutely condemns the terrorist attack directed against the legitimate leadership of the Republic of Chad," the diplomatic agency noted in relation to the incursion of a group of unidentified attackers, presumably linked to the Boko Haram terrorist group, into the premises of the presidential palace in Chad’s capital N’Djamena. "Security forces thwarted the attack and, according to information received from official authorities, the situation is currently under control," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, the tchadinfos portal reported a fierce shootout in the vicinity of the presidential palace in downtown N’Djamena. According to Al Arabiya TV channel, the country’s President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was at the presidential palace at the time. Later, the news outlet specified that the attack was perpetrated by militants from Boko Haram. Tanks and police units were deployed to the building; 19 people, including 18 attackers, were killed during the counter-terrorist operation.