Russia looks forward to Xi Jinping attending BRICS summit — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia is looking forward to Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the BRICS summit, which will be held in Kazan on October 22-24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The Russian top diplomat noted Russia’s readiness for the Chinese leader's arrival while being at the opening ceremony of the exhibition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Russia and China. "This year, the leaders of both Russia and China have already met in Astana on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, and we are looking forward to seeing the Chinese president at the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan this October," he said.

Lavrov emphasized that Moscow and Beijing have managed to build an exemplary model for interstate collaboration of truly comprehensive strategic nature whilst showing wisdom and restraint. "An intensive and trusting dialogue at the highest level plays a key role in our multifaceted cooperation," the foreign minister pointed out.

The Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction demonstrates absolute stability and maturity in the current geopolitical realities, it continues to contribute to the integrated development of the two countries, Lavrov stressed. "Cooperation in trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres is further strengthened," he added.

The Russian top diplomat noted that "the foreign policy tandem of Moscow and Beijing contributes to maintaining stability on the planet and the formation of a fairer multipolar world order." "It is obvious that we can resolve any issues and overcome any difficulties in the spirit of eternal friendship, good-neighborliness, and both mutual respect and benefit," Lavrov said.