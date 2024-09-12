Friendly Russian-Iranian relations obtained additional impetus in past years — Putin

STRELNA, September 12. /TASS/. The friendly bilateral relations of Russia and Iran have obtained an additional impetus in the recent years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

"I have to point out that, in the last few years, the friendly Russian-Iranian relations have obtained additional dynamics," Putin said, underscoring that all this happens to a significant degree due to the support of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Putin asked his interlocutor to relay his best wishes to the Supreme Leader.

While welcoming Ahmadian in St. Petersburg, Putin expressed his hope that his stay in the northern capital was both pleasant and fruitful. Putin noted that he is aware of Ahmadian’s contacts with his colleagues, including Russian ones.