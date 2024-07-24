Russian, Uzbek presidents confirm plans to further develop bilateral ties

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian and Uzbek presidents, Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, confirmed over the phone the intention to further develop the relations of two countries, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The mutual commitment to gradually develop Russian-Uzbek relations of strategic partnership and alliance is reaffirmed," the statement following the results of the conversation says.

Mirziyoyev’s Press Secretary Sherzod Asadov, for his part, reported that the presidents discussed "the issues of further deepening Uzbek-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance." In the beginning of the conversation Putin congratulated his counterpart on his birthday and wished him good health, prosperity and big success, Asadov said on his Telegram channel.