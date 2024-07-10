Russia expects nothing from NATO summit, its decisions to seek escalation — MFA

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Moscow expects nothing from the NATO summit in Washington, as the alliance’s decisions will be merely aimed at escalating the Ukraine crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters on the sidelines of the Valdai Discussion Club.

According to Rudenko, the summit’s decisions will seek further escalation, not a peace solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

"We are not expecting any surprises," he said.

"The decisions that are being adopted there will result in nothing good," Rudenko added.

The Russian deputy foreign minister indicated that Moscow would take every measure possible to ensure security in the wake of the decisions that are expected to be adopted at the NATO summit.

"The retaliatory measures will be worked out by our military-political leadership <…> That is why I think that everything that will be done is necessary to ensure security," he said.

The current NATO summit is being held in Washington, DC, on July 9-11 to mark the 75th anniversary of the 1949 North Atlantic Treaty. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has already announced that the alliance has no consensus regarding Ukraine’s membership, and now it is about moving Ukraine closer and closer to joining NATO.