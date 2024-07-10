Russia ready to consider Iran as mediator for Ukraine, if asked — MFA

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to consider Tehran as a mediator for settling the situation in Ukraine if Iran is interested, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"So far we have not received any such signals from our Iranian friends, but if Iran shows interest in joining mediation efforts, which are currently being made by about a couple of dozen countries, we are ready to consider it," he said.

On June 14, Putin said at a meeting with the Russian Foreign Ministry’s top officials said the previous Euro-Atlantic security system collapsed and proposed to build a new architecture that would take into account the concerns of all. He also listed conditions for peace talks with Ukraine. Among them are the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Donbass and Novorossiya and Kiev's pledge not to join NATO. Ukraine should also remain neutral and commit to having no nuclear weapons, while all Western sanctions against Russia should be removed.