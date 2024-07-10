Russia-North Korea treaty a warning to backers of military solution to Korean issue — MFA

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang plays a stabilizing role, being a warning to those who seek to resolve the crisis on the Korean Peninsula militarily, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said at a session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"From the very beginning we have believed that the treaty will play a stabilizing role in Northeast Asia, and at least it will serve as a warning to those countries that have plans or even wanted to build some illusions about resolving the problems of the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia in a military way. Perhaps, they will be less willing to try this in practice," the senior diplomat said.

Rudenko recalled that a similar agreement was concluded between China and North Korea back in 1961. Taking this into account, he was confident that Beijing will show understanding over evolving ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.

"We are in close contact with China regarding the Korean Peninsula and our relations with other countries. So, I believe that our friends in Beijing should not be worried," the Russian deputy foreign minister added.

On June 19, during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang, Russia and North Korea signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, which stipulates immediate military assistance in the event of an attack on either party. The Russian president said South Korea need not worry about its security following the new agreement. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that only potential aggressors could be concerned about the clause on military assistance, since it is defensive in nature.