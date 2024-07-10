Russian Communist leader sees US heading for civil war amid fierce presidential race

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The war of words between incumbent US President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, during the pre-election campaign could spark a civil war in the United States, Gennady Zyuganov, veteran leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF), said at a news conference at TASS.

"It's hard to know what to make of what’s going on with Biden and Trump now: the [current and former] presidents have completely lost it, constantly locked in all these court battles. This could lead to a civil war in America, and that won’t be good for anyone," Zyuganov said.

Also, the Russian Communist leader said, many underestimate the war being waged by NATO and the collective West on Russian world, culture and civilization.