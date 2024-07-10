Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod Region kills one, injures seven

BELGOROD, July 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the town of Schebekino in the Belgorod Region, causing one death and seven injuries, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"What’s most awful - one person was killed. The man died at the scene from the wounds he received before the ambulance arrived. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. According to preliminary data, seven civilians were injured, with six men and one woman among them," he wrote.

Ambulances took three injured persons with various shrapnel wounds to Belgorod city hospital No. 2. One more man with shrapnel wounds to his stomach and injuries to his chest and jaw was sent to a regional clinical hospital.

"Three of the injured did not wait for the ambulance and came to Schebekino central district hospital themselves. Two men received wounds to their thighs, while a woman received shrapnel wounds to her chest. The victims are receiving all the necessary medical assistance," Gladkov noted.

The governor added that damage has been recorded at three apartment buildings, five commercial facilities and an industrial enterprise. Twenty cars were also damaged. The consequences are being established.