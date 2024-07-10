Securing Belgorod from Ukrainian attacks underway, will take time — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Everything necessary is being done to ensure Belgorod Region’s security from Ukrainian strikes, but this task takes time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Everything that is going on on this direction [the Kharkov direction] is subjected to this goal [to ensure the safety of the Belgorod Region - TASS]," the spokesman assured the reporters.

"Of course, the implementation of this goal is stretched in time, it takes time," Peskov admitted, reiterating: "we are working on it."

He refrained from providing any details, and suggested to contact the Ministry of Defense.

Earlier in May, Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the intensification of the Russian forces’ operation in the Kharkov Region by the need to establish a "sanitary zone."

"In regards to the events on the Kharkov direction: this is also their [Ukrainian authorities’] fault, because they shelled and, unfortunately keep shelling residential areas of border territories, including Belgorod," the head of state explained. He underscored that the strikes at residential areas of the Belgorod Region kills civilians. Therefore, the so-called sanitary zone is being established, the Russian leader said.