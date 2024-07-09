Putin, Modi call for unimpeded humanitarian deliveries to Gaza

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi expressed their concern by the situation in the Middle East, paying particular attention to the situation in the Gaza Strip, in a joint statement adopted on Tuesday.

"In this regard they called for the effective implementation of the relevant UNGA [UN General Assembly] resolutions and UNSC [UN Security Council] resolution 2720 and for immediate safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale directly to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip," the document says.

The sides also called for a lasting sustainable ceasefire and immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

"They reaffirmed their support for Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations and reiterated their unwavering commitment to the principle of the two-state solution according to internationally accepted basis," the document says.