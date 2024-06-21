Ukraine hits substation in Energodar, damaging electricity transformer

MELITOPOL, June 21. /TASS/. Ukraine has struck the Raduga substation in Energodar, the home city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the city’s administration said.

"Ukrainian troops have hit the Raduga substation, damaging an electricity transformer. Specialists are working to correct the problem," it said.

This was Ukraine’s second attack on the energy infrastructure in Energodar in recent days. The Luch substation was destroyed in an Ukrainian drone attack on June 19, leaving the city without electricity and water supplies for several hours.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on June 21 that the strike on the Luch substation had directly impacted nuclear safety and security.