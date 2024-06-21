US applying unfair competition technique against Kaspersky Lab — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Restrictions introduced in the US in respect of Kaspersky Lab is a Washington’s "signature move" for unfair competition, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Kaspersky Lab is a company that is rather competitive in the relevant market segment at the international level and is above its competitors by many parameters," Peskov said.

"A signature technique, a signature move of unfair, indecent competition from the side of the United States. They resort to such techniques every time," the Kremlin Spokesman stressed.

The US Department of Commerce earlier prohibited Kaspersky Lab software and introduced export restrictions against it. The US Treasury introduced sanctions against the Russian corporation’s senior management.