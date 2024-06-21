Russia’s strikes hammer Ukrainian military airfields, mercenaries’ sites over week

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered 14 precision strikes against Ukrainian military airfields and mercenaries’ sites over the past week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On June 15-21 this year, the Russian Armed forces delivered 14 combined strikes by air-launched and ground-based precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting military equipment depots, military airfield infrastructure, electrical substations providing for the operation of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, and naval drone preparation sites," the ministry said in a statement.

The strikes also "hit temporary deployment sites of nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries," it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North repels 17 Ukrainian counterattacks in Kharkov area over week

Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled 17 Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 1,980 casualties on enemy troops in the Kharkov area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of two Ukrainian army formations, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades. In addition, they repelled 17 counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kharkov direction over the past week amounted to 1,980 personnel, 4 tanks, 2 armored combat vehicles, among them a US-made Stryker armored fighting vehicle, 20 motor vehicles, a US-manufactured HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, a Grad multiple launch rocket system, 22 field artillery guns and 3 Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 3,330 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 3,330 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed 2 enemy tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles and 25 artillery guns over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and an airmobile brigade. Over the week, they repelled 12 counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 3,330 personnel, 2 tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, 34 motor vehicles, 25 field artillery guns, among them 10 foreign-made weapons, and four Nota electronic warfare stations, it specified.

Russia’s Southern Battlegroup inflicts 4,290 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Southern Battlegroup improved its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 4,290 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army. They repelled six counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 4,290 personnel, a German-made Leopard tank, 19 armored combat vehicles, among them four US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 53 motor vehicles, 47 field artillery guns and two multiple rocket launchers, including a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 MLRS, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 2,530 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center improved its tactical position and inflicted roughly 2,530 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of three mechanized brigades and an infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade. They repelled 31 enemy counterattacks," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 2,530 personnel, 13 armored combat vehicles, among them six US-made MaxxPro and Humvee combat vehicles, 23 motor vehicles, 53 field artillery guns and two Grad multiple rocket launchers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East gains better ground over week

Russia’s Battlegroup East advanced to better positions and liberated the settlement of Zagornoye in the Zaporozhye Region over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained better positions in active operations and liberated the settlement of Zagornoye in the Zaporozhye Region. They inflicted damage on massed manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 970 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 970 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The enemy lost as many as 970 personnel, 10 armored combat vehicles, 30 motor vehicles and 18 field artillery guns, among them 11 foreign-made weapons. In addition, three Bukovel-AD and Anklav electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup strikes four Ukrainian brigades over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted casualties on four Ukrainian brigades over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on an infantry brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup inflicts 610 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 610 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 610 personnel, 24 motor vehicles and 29 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup wipes out US-made HIMARS, MLRS rocket launchers over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed US-made HIMARS and MLRS multiple rocket launchers over the past week, the ministry reported.

"HIMARS and MLRS multiple rocket launchers of US manufacture were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 397 Ukrainian UAVs over past week

Russian air defense forces destroyed 397 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), a Neptune-MD missile, 8 Hammer smart bombs and 55 HIMARS rockets over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities destroyed a Neptune-MD long-range missile, 8 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 55 US-made HIMARS rockets and 397 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 114 Ukrainian UAVs over past night

Russia’s air defense forces shot down 114 out of 117 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched against Russian civilian facilities over the past night, the ministry reported.

"Last night alone, the enemy launched 117 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against civilian facilities on Russian territory, of which 114 were shot down," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys six Ukrainian naval drones overnight

The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed six Ukrainian seaborne drones overnight, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed six Ukrainian naval drones near the Crimean Peninsula last night," the ministry said.

Over 30 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops in past week

More than 30 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, thirty-seven Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the engagement line," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 613 Ukrainian warplanes, 276 helicopters, 26,188 unmanned aerial vehicles, 531 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,397 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,346 multiple rocket launchers, 10,706 field artillery guns and mortars and 22,757 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.