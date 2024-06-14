Russia should propose its own options for security system in Eurasia

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russia should develop its own proposals for a system of "equal and indivisible" security for Eurasia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the Foreign Ministry leadership.

"Obviously, we are witnessing the collapse of the Euro-Atlantic security system. It simply does not exist now. It must essentially be created from square one," he said. "All this requires us to join forces with our partners, with all interested countries, and there are many of them, to work out our own options for ensuring security in Eurasia and then offer them for broad international discussion."

"This is exactly what was requested in the address to the Federal Assembly. We are talking about formulating a contour of equal and indivisible security, mutually beneficial, equal cooperation and development on the Eurasian continent in the foreseeable future," Putin went on to say.

"What is to be done for this and based on what principles? First: we need to establish a dialogue with all potential participants in this future security system," the president said. "And to begin with, I am asking you to work through the necessary issues with countries that are open to constructive interaction with Russia.".