Russian embassy keeping close eye on possible deportation of Russians from Latvia

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Riga is keeping a close eye on the situation with the possible deportation of Russians from Latvia to prevent things from potentially taking a turn for the worse, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"We continue to closely observe the situation around the revocation of residence permits and possible deportation of Russian nationals from Latvia," she said. "The Russian embassy in Riga is monitoring this situation daily and offers necessary consular and legal support for our compatriots within its authority. Russia is ready to take measures to prevent the situation from taking a catastrophic turn in the future. Moreover, this will be thoroughly analyzed by Russian law enforcement agencies."